First Alert Forecast: Much warmer weather is headed our way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much warmer weather to move in!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
· We’ll see highs in the low 80s Saturday under mostly sunny skies.
· Even warmer weather pushes in by Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be breezy.
· Highs will be near 90 again on Monday. An isolated shower is possible (20%).
· A few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chance at 30%.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly, with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
High pressure will control our weather for your weekend, giving way to sunshine and warmer conditions.
Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday. We'll see mostly sunny skies. Enjoy your day.
Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to near 90 by Sunday afternoon. It will be breezy, with W/SW between 15-20 mph. We will be dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Highs will likely soar to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees again by Monday afternoon. A few isolated showers/storms could develop as a cold front approaches the area from the west. For now, rain chances are around 20%. We'll keep you posted.
A few more showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday as the cold front passes through the area. Temperatures will fall from the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday to the 70s for the rest of the week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Monday: Partly Cloudy.. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Hot Temps. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
