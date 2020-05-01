First Alert Forecast: Get Ready For A Wonderful Spring Weekend!

By Tim Miller | May 1, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT - Updated May 1 at 5:49 AM

Welcome To May!

Get ready for a super Spring forecast as we go into the first weekend of May! Carolina sunshine and wonderful temperatures as we’ll see the 70s today and the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

We could see 90 degrees by Monday, however a cold front will move through state by mid next week and bring us some cooler air. Not much in the way of rain next week with only scattered shower chances Monday – Wednesday. Highs will fall into the 70s by Thursday.

Weather Highlights:

- Sunny, warm and delightful weekend. Highs in the lower 80s

- Next rain chance comes Monday – Wednesday with scattered showers

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs middle 70s

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows Near 50

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 80s

