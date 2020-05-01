Emergency food assistance program for senior citizens available in 16 counties in SC starting Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior Resources and BlueCross BlueShield have come together to provide senior citizens in South Carolina.
The organizations will now serve vulnerable senior citizens in 16 counties across South Carolina starting May 4. The program will expand into the following counties as part of a five-week initiative:
Senior Resources will work with agencies in each county to ensure the meals are distributed.
If you would like to make a donation to the Senior Resources COVID-19 Relief Fund, you may do so by sending a donation by texting “HELP4SENIORS” or 44321.
You may also mail your donation to the following address marked for the disaster relief fund:
Senior Resources Inc.
2817 Millwood Avenue
Columbia, SC 29205
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.