Corrections officer at SC jail arrested, accused of assault of inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A corrections officer at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia faces charges in the assault of an inmate.
Carla Grier, 26, was arrested May 1 when she turned herself in, Sheriff Leon Lott confirmed.
Deputies learned of a report from an inmate who said he was attacked by a guard on April 11, when Grier was on duty.
An investigation uncovered evidence of Grier hitting the inmate “several times on the face and neck area” before pushing him to the ground, Lott said.
There was no clear reason for the attack, deputies said.
Grier is now being held at Alvin S. Glenn on charges of assault and third-degree battery.
