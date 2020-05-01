Columbia VA testing COVID-19 samples from VAs throughout the southeast

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Columbia VA Health Care System, they are now getting COVID-19 test results for veterans faster than ever before.
Staff from their Molecular Laboratory said they can now process about 200 coronavirus tests per day.
The Columbia VA is one of four systems in the country that can handle high volumes of testing, Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Service Dr. Jailan Osman said. The system was awarded a contract to do this.
This is all thanks to the Roche Cobas 6800. This machine can process 94 test samples at a time and was originally brought to Columbia to process Hepatitis C tests a few years ago.
But with the coronavirus pandemic, they were given the green light to use the machine to read COVID-19 samples.
Staff at the lab have been putting in some long hours.
“We are processing tests from several state veterans nursing homes and VAs throughout the southeast network from Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia,” Darlene Giles, Chief Medical Technologist, said.
Staff said they have processed more than 3,000 tests so far. Depending on where the samples are coming from, results can come back as soon as that same day.
Columbia VA Health Care System CEO David Omura said this is a major improvement from where we were just a few months ago.
“There was a day where it took up to 15 days to get this testing back,” he said.
According to lab staff, these quick results can help veterans nursing homes and hospitals prioritize their limited medical supplies.
“Because of the pandemic -- PPE is at a premium," Valerie DesChamps, the Molecular Lab Lead Medical Technologist, explained. “If a clinician knows a patient they are treating is negative for COVID-19 they can save that PPE for a patient they know is positive.”
Greg McNeil, an administrator at Veterans Victory House, added: “That drives decisions you make on how you manage patients in your facility. It is a huge benefit for us that other people don’t have.”
He said they have tested seven residents and three staff members at their facility so far. No one at their facility has tested positive.
Dr. Osman said they will begin antibody testing for veterans next week, as well.
According to the VA’s website, as of Friday morning, 396 veterans from Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, who are being treated by the VA, have tested positive for the coronavirus.
