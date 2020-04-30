7-year-old killed, 13-year-old hurt in shooting at Columbia home; police searching for suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The little boy who was killed in a shooting that also injured his 13-year-old relative has been identified by Columbia police.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Tarragon Drive, the Columbia Police Department confirmed. That’s off Farrow Road near Columbia College Drive.
Police say the home was targeted, and shot up from the outside. Detective say at least 12 rounds were fired from two different guns.
A 7-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were both shot.
The boy has been identified as Knowledge Simms.
Police haven’t named the 13-year-old girl, but they said she is stable and improving.
Chief Skip Holbrook said the shooting victims were related.
There were nine people in the house at the time of the shooting, police said -- two adults and seven children.
So far, no arrests have been made.
Police need the public’s help to track down surveillance video and other tips that could help them find the person who pulled the trigger.
Anyone with information on this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 803-CRIME-SC (803-274-6372), CPD’s Criminal Investigations line at 803-545-3525, or the ATF gun tipline at 1-888-ATF-TIPS.
