WIS TODAY: AccelerateED task force meeting to be held April 30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the convening of a task force charged with studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart in the fall.
The task force, comprised of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system, will also be examining how best to proceed with summer learning activities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the operation of South Carolina’s public school system,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
“We know that virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year and want to be prepared to meet those challenges with common sense solutions that allow for continued learning while protecting the well-being of students and educators. The task force convened today brings together some of our state’s brightest and most innovative thinkers and I look forward to seeing the recommendations they make to move our state’s education system forward.”
The task force, named AccelerateEd, will be chaired by Dr. Kathy Coleman, director of Clemson University’s Sandhill Research and Education Center and chair of the Saluda County School Board. AccelerateED will be comprised of twelve core members and will also receive input from a larger advisory group as well as the education community and general public.
The task force’s first meeting will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m . via video conference.
The meeting will be live streamed and available on the SCDE’s website. The live stream, agenda, and members of the task force can be accessed through the below link.
