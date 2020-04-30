West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater scheduled to reopen on May 1

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, officials announced the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater will reopen on May 1.
The park will officially be open for public use starting at 8 a.m. However, the park’s bathroom facilities will remain closed.
Portions of the park were previously closed due to flooding.
City officials said they will “continuously monitor visitor usage and adjust as needed to ensure compliance with the guidance provided by SCDHEC and the CDC.”
For more information, visit the City of West Columbia website.
