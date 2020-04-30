Unifi: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.23. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 22 cents per share.
The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $171 million in the period.
Unifi shares have declined 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.26, a decline of 49% in the last 12 months.
