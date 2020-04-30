South Carolina adds four-star linebacker commitment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (THE BIG SPUR) - The South Carolina Gamecocks added another commitment on Thursday morning when four-star Trenilyas Tatum announced his commitment to the 2021 class.
Tatum, who’s from Mount Zion High School in Jonesboro, Ga., joins three-star Bryce Steele as the second linebacker commitment for South Carolina. Now that he’s on board, Tatum is now the highest-ranked member of the Gamecocks’ class.
South Carolina landed Tatum's commitment over Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia, among others. Tatum visited Columbia earlier this year and heard from coach Will Muschamp about where he would fit into the Gamecocks' defense.
“Coach Muschamp said he either wants me to play Mike or Will and I think that’s perfect, because I know he’s one of the best in the business at coaching inside linebackers,” Tatum told TheBigSpur, after he was on campus for that visit.
South Carolina's recruiting class is now ranked No. 42 in the country, up from 49, according to the 247Sports composite. The Gamecocks are slotted between Oklahoma (41) and Indiana (43). They're now ninth in the SEC.
Tatum is the sixth commitment for the 2021 cycle.
South Carolina’s 2021 commitment list includes three-star linebacker Bryce Steele (Alexandria, Va./Episcopal), three-star quarterback Colten Gauthier (Dacula, Ga./Hebron Christian Academy), three-star defensive tackle Nicholas Barrett (Goldsboro, N.C./Eastern Wayne), three-star wide receiver Sam Reynolds (Alabaster, Ala./Thompson) and JUCO corner Marcellas Dial (Woodruff, S.C./Georgia Military College).
