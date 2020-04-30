SC health care worker facing reduced hours, denied unemployment benefits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 400,000 South Carolinians have filed initial unemployment claims and some are being deemed ineligible for benefits.
This includes some workers whose hours have been significantly reduced.
Irina Luna is an orthopedic technician for Prisma Health. Before COVID-19, she worked 40 hours a week, but now she’s been reduced to only 20 hours.
“It’s put us in a really hard place,” said Luna.
The mom of two said her typical paycheck is around $1,200 every two weeks, but she now brings home only $700 making it difficult to pay bills.
"This wasn’t our choice. We didn’t choose this," Luna explained.
Luna said she applied for unemployment benefits, but was denied because she’s making just a few more dollars a week than the state’s maximum benefit allotment of $326. Because she’s ineligible for state benefits, she’s also can’t receive the extra $600 a week from the federal government.
“Someone who’s making less in reality is making more than me right now," said Luna. "I'm bringing home $700 every two weeks and I'm still not at home. I'm not abusing the system. I’m not doing any of that. I am working the hours that my employer has given me, but I’m receiving no other support from the state, from federal, from anybody."
Senator Lindsey Graham acknowledged at an accelerateSC meeting Wednesday that some people working are making less than those unemployed.
“The goal is to help people who are unemployed to make sure that if they get unemployed that they would have their income intact, but it was never our goal to pay people more to be out of work than at work," Graham explained.
Luna said she supports those receiving unemployment benefits because she knows this time is difficult for everyone, but she believes people like her should also be eligible for financial help.
“It's not right. It's not right at all. It’s just so unfair," she said.
Luna is asking state and federal leaders to consider re-evaluating the unemployment system and the CARES Act to help everyone in need.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said wages earned and hours worked are factored into the determination of eligibility for benefits, per state law. The agency said unemployment insurance was designed to be a bridge between unemployment and re-employment, not to be supplemental income.
DEW has a list of eligibility requirements on its website for those unsure if they qualify for benefits.
Some of those qualifications have also been expanded to include self-employed workers and contractors due to new federal guidelines.
