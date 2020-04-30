SC DEW still dealing with record number of claims, says end is nowhere in sight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over the past six weeks, more than 400,000 South Carolinians have filed initial unemployment claims.
Last week, 65,159 people filed for benefits, which is the second decline in claims numbers since the pandemic hit our state. But just two weeks ago, the agency saw its highest number of claims ever recorded at close to 87,686. To put this in perspective, at the peak of the Great Recession in April 2009, the largest week for initial claims was 13,848. That’s a difference of about 75,000 claims.
The Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) said it is seeing claims, calls, and complaint numbers go down, but Chief of Staff Jamie Suber said he knows this pandemic is far from over.
“We truly hope that we have seen the worst of this and that things will continue to get back. So, we here in South Carolina can repair our economy and get individuals the relief that they need, but we don’t see an end in sight. We need to continue to answer questions and concerns so we can continue to bring relief to those that are in need," Suber explained.
Last Friday, DEW rolled out the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program (PUA), which is part of the federal CARES Act. It allows those who previously didn’t qualify for unemployment, like contractors and self-employed individuals, to receive benefits. Under that program, the minimum amount of weekly benefits an individual will receive is $731 a week.
Those workers need to fill out a regular unemployment claim first and the agency said within 24 hours, your claim will likely be denied. Then, you are able to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. DEW said it typically takes between seven to 14 days to receive payment after your claim is approved, but for those who are still waiting on money, the agency said it’s working to get you benefits faster.
“We’ve seen some cases where people are paid as quickly as 24 to 48 hours and then we’re seeing cases where individuals might have been caught up in some type of in-between and their claim may be in limbo for up to three weeks. We’re trying to narrow that down," said Suber.
On Monday, the agency extended it’s call center hours to between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and also added Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Suber said they went from 46 call center employees to around 450 over the last month. DEW is trying to make sure those staff members are up to speed on training, but your call could be transferred to another team member based on the complexity of your claim.
The third and final program of the CARES Act DEW is working to implement is a program that provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits. Right now, South Carolinians can only draw benefits for 20 weeks. This program is expected to launch in the next few weeks, as individuals potentially begin to reach that 20-week limit.
DEW said since March 15, it has paid out more than $585 million in unemployment benefits through both state and federal programs.
