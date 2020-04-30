Prisma Health opens 7 community testing sites for COVID-19 statewide

“Our team is focused on doing what we do best – finding ways to help those who depend on us,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, incident commander over Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response and a national leader in emergency medicine and community response. “We understand that access to testing is limited. In this pandemic, testing availability for everyone has been a challenge. It’s important to test for this virus so that individuals and families know as quickly as possible when to isolate at home.”