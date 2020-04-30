Prisma Health opens 7 community testing sites for COVID-19 statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Prisma Health announced seven new community testing sites for COVID-19 opening statewide.
Of those sites, four will be stationed in the Midlands for residents to use.
“Our team is focused on doing what we do best – finding ways to help those who depend on us,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, incident commander over Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response and a national leader in emergency medicine and community response. “We understand that access to testing is limited. In this pandemic, testing availability for everyone has been a challenge. It’s important to test for this virus so that individuals and families know as quickly as possible when to isolate at home.”
At these testing sites, residents can be tested without a doctor’s order or an appointment. Residents will also be tested for COVID-19 at these sites regardless of their ability to pay. Once a person is tested, the test results are expected within four days.
Those who are tested at these sites will also receive follow-up communication about the test results from providers at Prisma Health regardless of the result.
Here are the sites located in the Midlands:
- Saturday, May 2 – Union Baptist Church of Rembert (5840 Spring Hill Rd, Rembert, SC 29128)
- Wednesday, May 6 – Hopkins Park Adult Activity Center (144 Hopkins Park Road, Hopkins, SC 29061)
- Friday, May 8 – Richland County Rec Community Center (2750 McCords Ferry Rd, Eastover, SC 29044)
- Saturday, May 9 – Garners Ferry Adult Activity Center (8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins, SC 29061)
There are also three testing sites opening in Greenville.
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
