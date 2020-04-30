New report gives S.C. a failing grade on social distancing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State is one of many southeastern states to receive an F when it comes to social distancing.
A new study by Unacast ranked South Carolina among the worst in the nation.
Earlier data showed South Carolina as the only state to earn an F. But newly-updated scores show other states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Ohio also earning failing grades.
The study compares data on reported cases to non-essential visits people are making.
Here is a breakdown of Lowcountry County grades:
- Charleston: D-
- Berkeley: F
- Dorchester: F
- Colleton: D
- Williamsburg: D+
- Georgetown: F
- Beaufort: F
No states in the study earned an A grade. Nevada earned the highest grade of the 50 states with a B+.
