Man accused of shooting his cousin in the face while the victim slept

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man faces charges in the shooting of his cousin, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
The shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Melvin Road.
Deputies say Clifford Profit, 37, shot his cousin in the face while the victim slept.
The man who was shot survived.
When deputies got to the house, they saw the man who was shot surrounded by several family members outside the home who were trying to stop the bleeding from his wounds.
He was rushed to the hospital but his condition is not known.
The victim told deputies he lives at the home with his cousin.
While investigators were on the scene Wednesday night, they found Profit behind the neighbor’s home.
Profit was taken into custody that night. Deputies said he had blood on him when arrested. As they put him in the back of a patrol car, deputies said he reached for something that turned out to be a gun.
“This shows how little this man regards life, and the life of a relative at that,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He’s going to learn the hard way that life – all life – matters.”
Profit faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Deputies did not share a motive for the shooting.
Profit is in jail as he awaits his first court appearance.
