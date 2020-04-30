Irmo Town Council votes to allow outdoor dining at restaurants starting Friday

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - During a town council meeting in Irmo on Thursday, councilmembers unanimously approved allowing customers to eat at restaurants within the town limits.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, customers have only been allowed to pick up food from restaurants or have it delivered as a precautionary measure. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order in March that closed dine-in services at restaurants due to the pandemic.
According to Mayor Pro-Tem Kathy Condom, the approval would allow customers to dine outside only. Councilmembers also decided tables have to be six to eight feet apart. Also, restaurants must provide patrons with silverware and condiments that are individually packaged. Customers will have their temperatures checked before dining.
Condom also told WIS the decision was made based on revenue. She added that half of the town’s revenue comes from business license fees.
Condom said Mayor Barry Walker spoke to Governor Henry McMaster about reopening the restaurants in Irmo. According to the mayor, Gov. McMaster said “he was not opposed.”
WIS has reached out to Gov. McMaster’s office for further comment.
State leaders have recommended reopening outdoor dining services as early as May 4 and dine-in services for restaurants on May 11.
