LIVE: Governor, state leaders meet to decide how COVID-19 relief funds will be distributed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is bringing together state leaders Thursday for another meeting of accelerateSC.
Thursday’s meeting will focus on the Resources component of accelerateSC.
Leaders from business, industry, higher education and health care will come together to determine how COVID-19 relief funds are distributed across the state.
McMaster created accelerateSC as a task force to help reopen the state’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
There are five components of accelerateSC: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information.
