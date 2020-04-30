Former Gamecock Asia Dozier tabbed as Cardinal Newman head girls’ basketball coach

"I am beyond excited to be joining a Cardinal Newman community that has an established tradition of excellence in all walks of life! I'm grateful for Mr. Loia, Coach Eudy, and the rest of the faculty and staff for believing in my ability to elevate the women's basketball program to a national level and continue to grow the culture!” Dozier said in a statement. “I appreciate this opportunity to do what I love, and work with a great group of individuals who share my passion for providing these young student-athletes with what they want and need in order to reach their potential and achieve success on and off the court! I truly believe that we are building something special... something that our state has yet to see. The best has yet to come!"