Former Gamecock Asia Dozier tabbed as Cardinal Newman head girls’ basketball coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cardinal Newman has named former South Carolina guard Asia Dozier as their next girls’ head basketball coach.
"I am beyond excited to be joining a Cardinal Newman community that has an established tradition of excellence in all walks of life! I'm grateful for Mr. Loia, Coach Eudy, and the rest of the faculty and staff for believing in my ability to elevate the women's basketball program to a national level and continue to grow the culture!” Dozier said in a statement. “I appreciate this opportunity to do what I love, and work with a great group of individuals who share my passion for providing these young student-athletes with what they want and need in order to reach their potential and achieve success on and off the court! I truly believe that we are building something special... something that our state has yet to see. The best has yet to come!"
Dozier was a member of the 2015 South Carolina squad that appeared in the program’s first-ever Final Four. During her time at Carolina, Dozier helped the Gamecock amass a 121-18 record, which was the best mark for a senior class at the time. Dozier played her high school basketball at Spring Valley. There, she was named South Carolinas Miss Basketball and the Gatorade South Carolina Player of the Year following the 2011-12 season. Dozier also helped the Lady Vikings capture two state titles under head coach Anne Long.
Without question, basketball runs in Dozier’s veins. She is the daughter of Spring Valley boys’ basketball coach Perry Dozier, Sr. and the niece of former Westwood boys’ basketball coach Terry Dozier.
Her brother, PJ, is currently a member of the Denver Nuggets roster.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.