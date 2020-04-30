First Alert Forecast: Tracking much warmer weather on the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a sunny, warm stretch of weather over the next few days.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. An isolated sprinkle or shower could develop early (20%). Most areas will be dry. It will be cool, with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
· Expect sunny, breezy weather for Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Even warmer weather pushes in this weekend with highs in the upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.
· A few showers are possible early next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly cloudy skies. A few isolated sprinkles or showers are possible early (20%). Most areas will be dry. Low temperatures will be cool, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
On Friday, with high pressure in control, we'll see mostly sunny skies. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer weather is expected this weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by Sunday. The weekend will be dry under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Highs will likely soar to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees by Monday. A few showers and isolated storms could develop. For now, rain chances are around 20-30%. We’ll keep you posted. A few more showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Sprinkle/Shower Early (20%). Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot Temps. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Not As Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
