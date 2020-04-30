First Alert Forecast: Rain Moves Out and Sunshine Returning

Today’s April Showers…Bring Tomorrow’s May Flowers
A cold front will move through the state today, this will push out this morning’s rain and storms. A few scattered showers will be around until late afternoon, however we will see some sunshine.
High pressure in place Friday and Saturday will give us seasonable temperatures with plenty of Carolina Sunshine. We’ll warm up to the upper 80s to Near 90 for Sunday and Monday.
Weather Highlights:
- Showers and thunderstorm swill be ending this morning, then only a few isolated afternoon showers.
- Sunshine and wonderful spring temperatures Friday through the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds with a few scattered afternoon showers. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 30%
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows Near 50
Friday: Sunny, great! Highs lower 70s
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower to middle 80s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.