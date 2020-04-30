CryoLife: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) _ CryoLife Inc. (CRY) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Kennesaw, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.
The biological medical device maker posted revenue of $66.4 million in the period.
CryoLife shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.43, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.
