CRFD unveils new technology that sterilizes N95 masks for first responders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the coronavirus continues to affect the world, it has become a high priority to protect the first responders who continue to protect us.
While the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said they have enough PPE to keep its personnel safe for the immediate future, they have collaborated with a small group of private citizens to produce, and for the first time, implement a new system to allow first responders to sterilize and reuse their precious N95 masks.
Physical therapist Rich Wachtel and UofSC professor of international business Chris Yenkey led the efforts to produce multiple Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) boxes that were tested and verified by UofSC’s Electrical Engineering department’s photonics and microelectronics laboratory with consultation from SCDHEC.
Each UVGI box can decontaminate six masks in under five minutes giving RCFD the ability to process hundreds of masks per day.
CRFD Chief Aubrey Jenkins has shared this technology with the South Carolina Firefighters Association and orders for more UVGI boxes have begun to roll in from other fire departments around the state.
“You’ve got a lot of smart people out here,” Jenkins said. “You’ve got a lot of people out here coming together during this pandemic. It’s almost like when the flood occurred or when we have a bad storm how everybody comes together. This is no different. We’re going through a pandemic and we’re fortunate to have the community partnerships that we have coming together to make this whole thing happen. So, it just speaks volumes of the community in general.”
Each box can be assembled for around $200 and utilizes the proven UV-C radiation to disinfect the masks.
