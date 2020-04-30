Blythewood nurse severely-ill with COVID-19 recovers with help from donated plasma

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lisa Hardin said she thought she was going to lose her battle with COVID-19.
The 56-year-old nurse from Blythewood was hospitalized a few days after she tested positive for the disease.
She said she was having troubling breathing, could not stop coughing and had a fever that would not go away. Doctors at Prisma Health said they were about to put her on a ventilator.
“I felt in my heart, I was giving out,” Hardin said. “I had to keep fighting to breathe air in.”
Doctors said Hardin was showing no signs of improving. They asked her and her husband if she would be willing to receive a plasma transfusion from a recovered COVID-19 patient.
The Blood Connection, based out of Greenville, was able to find plasma from a donor in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Hardin got the donated plasma on Easter Sunday.
“That was the best Easter gift we could have ever received,” her daughter Kaitlyn said.
The donated plasma contained antibodies that doctors said could help fight the virus.
Hardin was the first person in South Carolina to receive donated plasma.
“Mrs. Hardin was not our guinea pig. She was our pioneer in this,” said Dr. Helmut Albrecht, with Prisma Health Midlands.
Hardin quickly began recovering. She was able to breathe again without oxygen. Her coughing had stopped and she didn’t have a fever.
“I knew that there was a fight going on. I had warriors for me on board this time,” Hardin said. “It wasn’t me trying to fight by myself.”
Hardin was released from the hospital.
She said this Wednesday she found out she had tested negative for COVID-19.
Doctors said even though this plasma treatment is relatively new, it might be one of the most promising treatments around. According to Dr. Albrecht, they have given donated plasma to 18 critically-ill patients at Prisma Health. Another patient, in addition to Hardin, has recovered.
Three patients have died after receiving the plasma -- but Dr. Albrecht said those patients passed away a day after the transfusion. He believes they were too late in giving those patients that plasma.
Hardin said she doesn't know who her donor is but she said, "I'm thanking God for them. I would just say thank you for saving my life."
Hardin said she plans on donating some of her plasma as soon as she can.
Doctors are urging anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 in South Carolina to donate some of their plasma. You can contact The Blood Connection at (864)-751-1168 for more information.
