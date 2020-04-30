Arrest made in home invasion that left 1 suspect dead; 1 more still on the run

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested one of three men they say broke into an Orangeburg County home back in January.
The home invasion happened the night of Jan. 27 at a house on Bass Drive in Holly Hill, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.
During the crime, the suspects pepper sprayed the homeowner and a woman inside, deputies said.
At some point, shots were fired and one suspect was killed. The others ran from the home before deputies arrived.
Now, Marquinn Boyd, 27, faces multiple charges in the crime including first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault and battery and a weapon possession charge.
Deputies issued a warrant for the other suspect -- 26-year-old Melvin Haynes, of Summerville.
If anyone knows where Haynes is, they should call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 803-CRIME-SC (803-274-6372). Callers will remain anonymous, deputies said.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.