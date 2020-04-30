AccelerateED: New task force meeting for the first time charged with coming up with summer, fall plan for students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new task force created by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman to help with plans for students this summer and fall will meet for the first time, Thursday, April 30. It’s called AccelerateED.
Spearman says the coronavirus pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for the South Carolina public school system. This new task force has been charged with coming up with the best way for schools and districts to move forward.
They’ll meet via video conference at 10 a.m.
Most South Carolina students have been out of school now since an executive order issued by the governor in mid-March, with classes continuing through e-learning.
Spearman says, right now, it’s clear that COVID-19 will continue to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year, which is why she wants to prepare to meet those challenges ahead of time.
The new task force is made up of 12 educators and administrators from across the state. The group will also receive input from a larger advisory group, as well as the education community and general public.
The goal is to come up with common sense solutions that allow for continued learning while protecting the well-being of students and educators.
The meeting will be livestreamed and available to public. To tune in, click here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.