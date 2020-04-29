WIS TODAY: Casey Pash discusses online resources offered by Junior Achievement of Greater SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Junior Achievement (JA) of Greater South Carolina is just another organization that has adjusted to the covid-19 pandemic.
The organizations is doing some pretty unique things. JA of Greater South Carolina’s CEO and President Casey Pash joined WIS Today Wednesday to share more.
JA is now offereing free online resources to K-12 educators focused on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
Pash shared all the details Wednesday.
You can learn more by visiting centralsc.ja.org or calling 803.252.1974 for more information.
