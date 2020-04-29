Teachers, students and parents still adjusting to remote learning as school year nears its end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It's been over a month since students began remote learning, and Wednesday marks one week since state leaders announced schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
While some districts have moved to remote learning successfully, that isn't the case everywhere.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says some parents aren't able to help teach their students, and in some cases there's little to no access to the internet to help the teacher connect with students while at home.
Some teachers around the Midlands are still working to find the best methods to teach students without actually seeing them in person.
And many parents and students are working to find a routine in what has become a new normal.
“Right now it’s super stressful for everyone involved,” said one Lexington Two teacher who wanted to remain anonymous.
Most South Carolina students have been out of school since March. But even with a month of online learning experience under their belt, a number of concerns remain for both parents and teachers.
“I definitely don’t think they are getting the same experience,” said a teacher.
Some of the biggest concerns from both parents and teachers include explaining more complex topics, communicating back and forth, and distractions at home.
Katherine O’Grady has two children in the Richland Two School District -- one in middle school and one in high school. She says the biggest issue at her home has been the lack of a routine.
“When they go to school they start at a certain time, they end at a certain time,” O’Grady said. “They get up in the morning, get dressed, get motivated, so that’s lacking with the home-schooling.”
Teachers in the Midlands are doing what they can to make sure students get the best education possible, even under these trying circumstances.
They’re putting new creative ideas into action to help students meet standards.
“Something my team has decided to do is we are doing video lessons. So I’ll just set up my camera and I’ll do a quick five minute mini-lesson,” added a Lexington 2 teacher.
According to those same teachers and parents, the biggest thing on their students’ minds seems to be the lack of social interaction with their peers.
"I can just tell when I talk to them that they are really missing social contact with their classmates and teachers," the educator said.
Meanwhile, state education officials continue to review their options for a possible return next fall.
“We’re looking at the best practices and we will have some guidance coming out soon from the Department of Education, as I said different models depending on how it can work,” State Superintendent Molly Spearman siad.
