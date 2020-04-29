Sumter Police investigating dispute that led to fatal collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating a dispute that led to fighting, shots fired, and the death of a woman who was struck by a car.
Officials say the incident began after 11:15 p.m. on April 28th on the 200 block of Royal Street.
The chain of events that lead to the incident has yet to be determined. However, officials say charges are pending as they work to identify several individuals that were involved.
Erica Singletary, 30, died at the scene after being struck by a vehicle. Singletary was on foot during the incident. Family members have been notified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office and an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.
Another woman was found beaten at the scene and transported to a Columbia area hospital. She has been treated and released.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.
