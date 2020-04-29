State business, government leaders come together for ‘accelerateSC’ meeting at 2 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, state business leaders and lawmakers will come together for the “Response" component of accelerateSC.
The initiative put together by Gov. Henry McMaster aims to find ways to prepare the state to reopen the economy. There are five components to accelerateSC: Response, Protection, Governance, Resources, and Information. The first full meeting for accelerateSC took place on April 23.
Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott are scheduled to join the meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. They are also scheduled to take part in the media availability session with Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette following the meeting.
You can watch the meeting here or on the WIS Facebook page.
