Spearman assembles task force to offer ideas for school operations in summer, fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman has called together a task force in an effort to find the best ways to restart school in the fall.
The task force, which is named accelerateED, will hold its first meeting on Thursday at 10 a.m. Teachers and administrators on the task force from various aspects of public education will also look at ways for schools to hold summer learning activities as well.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the operation of South Carolina's public school system," Spearman said in a statement. "We know that virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year and want to be prepared to meet those challenges with common-sense solutions that allow for continued learning while protecting the well-being of students and educators. The task force convened today brings together some of our state's brightest and most innovative thinkers and I look forward to seeing the recommendations they make to move our state's education system forward."
Here’s a look at each member of the task force:
- Chair - Kathy Coleman - Director, Clemson University Sandhill Research and Education Center, Chairperson, Saluda County School Board
- Tonya Addison - District Administrator, Florence County School District Four
- Missy Campbell - Chief Financial Officer, Spartanburg School District Seven
- Sherry East - President, South Carolina Education Association
- Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer - Principal, Wando High School
- Dr. Latoya Dixon - Director of Elementary Programs and Gifted Education, York School District One
- Dr. Harrison Goodwin - Superintendent, Chesterfield County School District
- Chanda Jefferson - 2020 South Carolina Teacher of the Year
- Patrick Kelly - Coordinator of Professional Learning, Richland School District Two, Teacher, Blythewood High School, Palmetto State Teachers Association Representative
- Dr. Brian Newsome - Principal, Gray Collegiate Academy, Member, S.C. Education Oversight Committee
- Chuck Saylors - Vice President, M.B. Kahn Construction Company, Board Member, Greenville County School Board
- Dr. Scott Turner - Deputy Superintendent, Greenville County Schools, Member, S.C. Education Oversight Committee
- Alan Walters - Executive Director, Safety and Risk Management, Georgetown County School District, Member, State Board of Education
The meeting agenda can be seen on the Department of Education’s website. You can also watch Thursday’s meeting there as well.
