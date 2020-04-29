SCDNR: Extension of state of emergency prohibits beaching or rafting of boats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that Gov. Henry McMaster’s extension of the state of emergency order prohibits beaching or rafting of boats.
In other words, boaters will not be allowed to stop on beaches, sandbars, or islands. Instead, boaters must keep their boat drifting at all times unless you are actively fishing or under critical circumstances.
However, boaters will not be allowed to legally anchor and swim.
Also, SCNR will keep the following properties closed:
- The islands that make up the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center (This includes both the ocean-facing South Island and North Island, as well as Cat Island on the ICW) in Georgetown County
- Cedar Island and Murphy Island at Santee Coastal Reserve WMA in Georgetown County
- Capers Island Heritage Preserve in Charleston County
- The beach/beach access at Botany Bay Plantation Heritage Preserve & WMA in Charleston County
- South Fenwick Island in the ACE Basin NERR in Colleton County
- The islands that make up the St. Helena Sound Heritage Preserve and WMA (including Pine Island, Otter Island, Ashe Island, Beet Island, Warren Island, Big Island, Buzzard Island, North Williman Island and South Williman Island) in the ACE Basin
- Daws Island Heritage Preserve on the Broad
The executive order is expected to expire on May 12.
