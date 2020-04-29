Richland County coroner says we may never know true number of coronavirus-related deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cross analysis is underway at the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the results are pending. Officials there want to make sure the agency is providing the most accurate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
WIS-TV reached out to Coroner Gary Watts of Richland County, which currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. Watts says it’s not yet clear if, or how, coroners and hospitals are working together to provide DHEC with COVID-19 cases and deaths.
This could be why DHEC recently announced new efforts to ensure that every South Carolinian who has died from coronavirus is counted by doing a cross analysis of deaths reported by providers with deaths reported on death certificates. According to DHEC, this is in line with efforts happening across the country.
DHEC has not yet responded to questions about the reason behind these efforts, or what the process will look like.
Watts says coroners are, “not privy to all of the cases because South Carolina, unlike some of the other states, we are not requiring that the coroner or medical examiner be notified on every case that might occur in a hospital. If a death occurs after 24 hours of admission to a hospital and the death is due to a natural cause, whether that be pneumonia or something related to the COVID-19 virus, law does not require the hospital to report that information to the coroner.”
The coroner says there is an exception, and deaths are reported to coroners if the victim was involved in a major accident or criminal activity.
As far as keeping an accurate count of coronavirus-related deaths in our state, Watts says he cannot speak to the hospitals’ procedures or DHEC’s process of keeping track of the numbers.
The coroner says his office has been working to identify COVID-19-related deaths since about mid-March, and has even begun testing post-mortem to ensure everyone is included on the list, even if someone’s case of coronavirus isn’t discovered until after death.
Still, Watts says we may never know the true number of coronavirus-related deaths.
“Those that died outside of a medical facility that weren’t tested and have underlying causes, certainly there’s a potential there for them to never be included in the numbers as far as the true numbers of those that have died as a result of the virus. I have no way of knowing 100% if we’ve been contacted on every single COVID death that’s occurred in Richland County. Our numbers are hard to determine if it’s an exact number for Richland County,” said Watts.
Another reason the coroner says it’s difficult to get an accurate count is because he says several people may be treated at Prisma Health Richland, but that it’s not clear how a death is classified if a person dies at Prisma Health Richland, but does not live in Richland County.
DHEC’s cross analysis is expected to be complete sometime next week.
