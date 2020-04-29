Prisma Health launches SC’s first free interactive COVID-19 symptom checker

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health has now launched the first free interactive COVID-19 symptom checker in South Carolina.
The symptom checker, which can be found on the Prisma Health website, can help residents understand their exposure risk for COVID-19, learn ways to practice prevention, find out where to go if they need a COVID-19 test or treatment.
“The quick, easy feedback helps not only those individuals seeking medical advice but helps contain the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Nick Patel, chief digital executive for Prisma Health and who has a 15-year background in internal medicine. “Our goal is always to look for ways to better serve our communities. We’re thrilled to offer this resource to our communities in hopes it will provide timely answers to people from the safety and comfort of their own homes.”
The tool also provides a click-to-chat platform that sends text updates to people from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. They can also receive any new developments about coronavirus using the platform.
The symptom checker is free to everyone including patients who may not be at Prisma Health.
