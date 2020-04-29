Popular bar in The Vista announces it’s closing for good

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A bar that has been around for decades in The Vista neighborhood of Columbia will not reopen after the coronavirus outbreak.
Uncle Louie’s made the announcement on its Facebook page Wednesday.
The dive bar closed in March when the governor ordered bars and restaurants to close to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Now it seems it will not reopen.
The bar thanked its staff and regulars and encouraged the public to keep supporting local businesses.
