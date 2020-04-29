Free COVID-19 testing center opens in one of SC’s hotspots

It’s in the center of one of South Carolina’s hotspots for the virus, with data showing zip code 29203 is in the top 10 zip codes in the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. State lawmakers partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina to offer free testing starting Wednesday and continuing for as long as the center is in high demand. It’s a drive-up or walk-up testing center meant to provide COVID-19 testing to anyone in this community who wants it.