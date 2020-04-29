Free COVID-19 testing center opens in one of SC’s hotspots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A free COVID-19 testing center in Columbia is now open at Eau Claire High School.
It’s in the center of one of South Carolina’s hotspots for the virus, with data showing zip code 29203 is in the top 10 zip codes in the state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases. State lawmakers partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina to offer free testing starting Wednesday and continuing for as long as the center is in high demand. It’s a drive-up or walk-up testing center meant to provide COVID-19 testing to anyone in this community who wants it.
“It’s so important that we reach out to communities of color, which 29203 is, that have traditionally been underserved, which this community has and we are talking about for decades,” Representative Todd Rutherford, South Carolina Democratic Minority Leader, said.
Rep. Rutherford said the South Carolina House Ways and Means Committee is funding the free testing center to combat the health disparities impacting minorities during the COVID-19 crisis. When the testing center opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday, cars circled the school filled with people eagerly waiting to be tested.
“I’m glad they are here today testing so you can find out do you have it or not. It’s like a mystery. You just never know,” Trenton Farmer, a Richland County resident who got tested at Eau Claire High, said.
“When you see this kind of pent up demand, that tells you we aren’t doing enough, that people want to know whether they have it or not,” Rep. Rutherford said.
Data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows that African Americans represent 53% of COVID-19 related deaths while only making up 27% of the population in South Carolina.
“These are the essential workers. They might not be working in a hospital, but they are certainly working in the gas stations, restaurants, grocery stores. These are the people who might be unwillingly, unknowingly, spreading COVID-19 because they don’t have a choice,” Rep. Rutherford said.
MUSC Director of Virtual Care Platform Dr. Ed O’Brien said they’ve partnered with Doctors Care in Columbia to have the ability to test hundreds of patients a day. Dr. O’Brien said while patients are screened before being tested, no one is turned away whether they have symptoms or not.
“We got to make sure we aren’t leaving out African American communities, any people who don’t have transportation, our rural communities, and I think our governor and legislature understands that and so I think testing centers like this are the future and the key to reopening the economy and making sure everyone is safe,” Dr. O’Brien said.
Dr. O’Brien said patients will be notified of their results within a few days and anyone with a positive result will be quarantined.
“We are coming to help and I just want everyone to know no one has been forgotten about this and we are coming to help,” Dr. O’Brien said.
Dr. O’Brien said those plans include working to open up more testing centers like this one across the state. He said that MUSC has also rolled out antibody testing this week. Although these centers will focus on testing for the virus right now, they are looking into antibody testing in a similar way for the future.
Officials said you don’t have to be a resident of 29203 to get tested at Eau Claire High. The center is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. The center will be open Thursday and Friday as well as weekdays next week.
MUSC officials said the site will stay open as long as there is demand.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.