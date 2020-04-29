Former WIS anchor Ed Carter dies at 81

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has learned that longtime anchor Ed Carter has passed away.
“The WIS family grieves the loss of a longtime WIS family member, Ed Carter,” said WIS President and General Manager Lyle Schulze. “Ed’s contribution to the Columbia community and quality journalism here will be forever remembered. We send our sympathies and condolences to the Carter family and friends.”
Carter was a staple for WIS News. He, along with Susan Audé, delivered the top local and national stories to families across the state on air during the station’s 7 O’Clock Report.
"I'll forever be grateful to Ed for always shining a smile and speaking so gently and calmly every single day in the newsroom,” said WIS anchor Dawndy Mercer Plank. “He was one of the first people to greet me when I came to WIS in 1992. He was a true gentleman."
Along with the work he did as a journalist, those who worked with Carter will remember him for his down-to-earth personality.
“I came to Columbia from a small news operation in South Bend-Elkhart, IN. We were the No. 3 station in a three-station market. WIS was at the time, one of the most powerful NBC affiliates in the U.S.,” said former WIS senior reporter Jack Kuenzie. “When I saw the dominance and influence of that station, I realized it was in part due to the anchor lineup. Ed, Susan Aude, Joe Daggett, and Joe Pinner were rock-solid performers and total pros. Ed made a particular impression because I’d known other TV anchors who had Ted Baxter-ish levels of ego and elf-importance. Ed struck me as a genuinely down to earth, nice guy. We bonded over a mutual love of cars and motorcycles. I thought any station with a guy like that as a lead anchor must be a great place to work, so I said yes when Scott Parks (then managing editor) offered me the job.”
Ed also produced the station’s “South Carolinian of the Year” documentary, which honored the outstanding work of a South Carolina resident. Carter served two stints at WIS before retiring in 1998.
Carter was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. He passed away Tuesday morning at the age of 81.
We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
