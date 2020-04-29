FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Thursday AM, then much warmer air

Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will push scattered showers and storms across the Midlands tonight. Some of the storms could be strong, producing heavy rain and damaging winds. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. We’ll keep you posted. Rain chances are around 100%. Some minor flooding could develop. It will be breezy, with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for the Midlands through early Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.