FIRST ALERT: Tracking rain & storms tonight into Thursday AM, then much warmer air

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up! We’re tracking rain and storms for the Midlands tonight into Thursday morning. Then, expect much warmer weather to move in.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight is a First Alert. We’re tracking scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, with heavy rain, damaging winds. The threat for tornadoes remains low.
· Scattered rain and storms will likely continue into early Thursday morning. Again, some storms could be strong. That’s why Thursday is an Alert Day.
· Sky conditions will gradually improve through the day Thursday, but it will remain breezy. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Expect sunny, breezy weather for Friday with highs in the mid 70s.
· Even warmer weather pushes in this weekend with highs in the upper 80s by Sunday.
· High temperatures will soar to near 90 by Monday with a few showers.
First Alert Weather Story:
Tonight is a First Alert. A cold front will push scattered showers and storms across the Midlands tonight. Some of the storms could be strong, producing heavy rain and damaging winds. However, we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. We’ll keep you posted. Rain chances are around 100%. Some minor flooding could develop. It will be breezy, with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for the Midlands through early Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
The cold front will continue pushing through the Midlands Thursday. The front will keep the threat for heavy rain and potential strong storms in the Midlands through early morning. Again, the winds could be strong. Make sure you have your WIS First Alert Weather App installed on your mobile device. Rain chances are around 80% early in the day.
Gradually, we'll see our skies clear Thursday, under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few isolated showers are possible. Rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
On Friday, with high pressure in control, we'll see mostly sunny skies. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 70s.
Warm weather is expected this weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s on Saturday, with temperatures rising into the upper 80s by Sunday. The weekend will be dry.
Highs will likely soar to near 90 degrees by Monday. A few showers and isolated storms could develop. We'll keep you posted.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (100%). Lows in the upper 50s.
Alert Day Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. AM Rain/Storms (80%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy & Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot Temps. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.