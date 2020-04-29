First Alert Forecast: First Alert Tonight/Thursday AM For Possible Strong Storms

By Tim Miller | April 29, 2020 at 5:06 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 5:24 AM

Tim Miller's Wednesday April 29 morning forecast

Clouds will be increasing during the day as it will be windy and warm with Highs in the lower 80s.

First Alert Tonight – Thursday AM

A strong Cold Front will move through the state by Thursday morning. Ahead of the front will be showers and thunderstorms. These storms will move West to East starting this evening through Thursday morning. A few of these storms will be strong to severe. Once the storms move out, skies will clear and we’ll see cooler temperatures Thursday.

Main Severe Threat:

  • Heavy Rain
  • Damaging Winds
  • Small Hail
  • Tornado risk is Low

Timing Of Event

Tonight: 8PM- Thursday 8AM

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds during the day. Windy and warm. Highs lower 80s

First Alert Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Lows upper 50s Rain chance 100%

First Alert Thursday AM: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Rain chance 100%

Thursday Afternoon: Clearing, breezy and cooler. Highs lower 70s

Friday: Sunny, breezy and Nice! Highs lower 70s

