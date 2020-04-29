Fentanyl, marijuana seized in drug bust at Sumter apartment

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has seized fentanyl and marijuana from an apartment in Sumter.
Tyrell Billups, 29, has been arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking fentanyl with an enhancement for trafficking more than 28 grams at one time, two counts of distribution of heroin, four counts of distribution of narcotics near a school, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
On April 23rd officials executed a search warrant at a unit in the Alice Drive Apartment complex.
More than 150 grams of fentanyl seized from apartment Sumter County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 157 grams of Fentanyl and approximately 51 grams of marijuana were found.
Deputies also seized pills, $8,900 in cash, and one firearm from the apartment. The estimated value of the fentanyl seized is approximately $31,400 and the estimated value of the marijuana is approximately $510.
“We continue to seize more and more fentanyl in Sumter County,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “The amounts we sometimes seize during a single traffic stop or court-approved search are alarming because of the deadly potential of the drug. Fentanyl has already been attributed to many drug overdoses in the county and those numbers are increasing.”
Billups is being housed at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.