DHEC identifies 29 additional deaths related to COVID-19 during data comparison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 29 more deaths on Wednesday related to COVID-19 that were not previously reported.
This new report comes following a cross-analysis of deaths reported directly to DHEC by medical professionals and deaths reported to the agency on death certificates.
“As our state continues to respond to this unprecedented event, DHEC remains committed to ensuring that every South Carolinian who has died from COVID-19 is counted,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Physician. “This action aligns with efforts currently underway by other states and will assist us in more fully understanding the burden of this disease across the state and those populations who are most severely affected.”
The 29 deaths happened between March 25 and April 21, according to DHEC. Officials said this new report does not significantly affect the state’s public health actions, projections, or recommendations made by DHEC.
After DHEC released the number of new cases and deaths in South Carolina Wednesday afternoon, the state’s death total was 203.
The new report now brings the state’s death total related to COVID-19 to 232.
