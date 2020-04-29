CPL delays start of season, Lexington Co. Blowfish to begin play on July 1

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lexington County Blowfish will have to wait to take the field.
On Wednesday, Blowfish co-owner and president Bill Shanahan announced the decision made by the Coastal Plain League.
“The owners of the 15 teams in the Coastal Plain League along with the president and the commissioner of the Coastal Plain League have been meeting on teleconferences at least twice a week since this has been going on,” Shanahan said. “Again, we’ve been monitoring everything going on nationally, what our governor says what we can do, what we can’t do, and we just felt that, at this time, we’re two months away from that and that July 1st is a date that I believe people are ready to come out and enjoy a game of baseball.”
The Blowfish were originally set to open the regular season on May 28. However, the Blowfish and the Coastal Plain League are continuing to monitor the public health crisis. The team intends to implement social distancing guidelines for the safety of the players and the fans.
"We will follow all the guidelines,” Shanahan said. “Be assured, if you come out to Lexington County Baseball Stadium, we’re going to be doing everything we can to keep you, the fan, safe, for you and your family to be out here at the ballpark."
The Blowfish will open the season at home on July 1. However, the team’s opponent has not been determined,
