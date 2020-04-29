COMET partners with Senior Resources to deliver meals to senior citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior citizens in Richland County will have one more way to get meals.
The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, also known as The COMET, is working with Senior Resources to deliver meals to senior citizens around the county during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since the pandemic began to spread in the Midlands, the need for home-delivered meals has continued to grow. We were looking for a local partner that could help distribute meals and meet the needs of our community,” said Andrew Boozer, the executive director of Senior Resources. “John Andoh and the COMET team were able to make logistics possible to fill a void that we had to ensure seniors are receiving the nutrition they need to stay healthy.”
The COMET began deliveries on Tuesday and will deliver meals to about 100 senior citizens.
Senior Resources also have drive-thru locations for senior citizens to pick up food. The organization recently expanded its nutrition program to three other counties in the state.
