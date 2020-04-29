Alimera Sciences: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) _ Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.
The eye drug developer posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period.
Alimera Sciences shares have decreased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.44, a decrease of 63% in the last 12 months.
