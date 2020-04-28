WIS TODAY: #HealthcareHelper super hero Jackie Taylor making masks and other materials for workers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beginning in April, Jackie Taylor has made over 700 masks to give away.
She says she works 16 hours a day with one day off for fabric shopping and prepping material. Taylor has shipped to Texas, Indiana, Minnesota, Florida, Iowa and many other states.
She has donated to medical facilities and nursing homes. Even a nursing home in Minnesota and one in Texas. She has made matching surgical caps to send to New York.
She doesn’t charge for her masks, but she does accept donations. She is constantly in need of 100% fabric, elastic, painters or masking tape.
Money donations are accepted through her PayPal: noah1job2@yahoo.com or you can message her on Facebook under Sew Crazee for more details.
