WIS TODAY: Andrew Goodwin answers questions on the COVID-19 treatment trials in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - MUSC Health in Charleston is one of a few health care systems across the country participating in a national hydroxychloroquine clinical trial.
Hydroxychloroquine has traditionally been used to treat patients with malaria, but it has been suggested by President Trump and health officials to try and fight Covid-19.
Early results have not been promising. Australia has found no benefits of treating covid-19 patients with hydroxychloroquine. In the United States, health officials in Virginia are finding similar results.
Andrew Goodwin, M.D. is leading the trial at MUSC. He joined WIS Today Tuesday to answer questions on how the trial is going in our state.
