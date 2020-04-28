WIS TODAY: Amy Holbert shares resources, tools & support for parents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Being a parent can be overwhelming at times, especially if you have concerns about your child’s growth, development, health or learning.
As we deal with COVID19, those emotions, feelings & concerns are amplified for many.
Family Connection of South Carolina is here to help.
Amy Holbert joins us on WIS TODAY to share resources, tools & support to make it all a little easier.
Family Connection’s Family Information Center staff will be available to assist families between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday at 1-800-578-8750 (English) or—1-888-808-7462 (Spanish).
An extensive list of resources for families and issues related to COVID-19 may be found on the organization’s web site: www.familyconnectionsc.org/virus.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.