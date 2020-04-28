S.C. students could be split up when new school year begins, superintendent suggests

“Those are the children that we really do need to look at giving some extra days perhaps this summer,” Spearman said. "We’re looking at our normal schedule for summer reading camp to expand that hopefully that could be done in small settings with students who really need some extra days to make sure that they not only catch up but they don’t lose and slide during that summertime. So we are planning to offer a summer reading and we’re adding math to that for kindergarten through third graders, and that would be first priority would be for those children that we suspect would need it the most."