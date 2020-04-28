Pawleys Island leaders extend public beach access ban to May 1

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – The Pawleys Island Town Council voted Monday to extend its public beach access ban to May 1.
That decision was approved during a virtual meeting Monday morning and is contingent on if Georgetown County officials also open up their public beach access on May 1.
Council members were worried about the large influx of people on the beach if they were the only municipality to lift the ban ahead of the county.
“Now if indeed the [county] council does decide to open those beaches May 1st then that’s going to eliminate one big problem for us,” councilman Ashley Carter said during the meeting. "I think that’s very important. "
Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the statewide closure of public beach accesses across South Carolina. He left the decision of whether or not to reopen them in the hands of local mayors and councils.
Pawleys Island leaders plan to meet again to address the issue if Georgetown County officials vote to keep their beach accesses closed on May 1.
The Georgetown County Council is set to meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Also Monday, the Pawleys Island Town Council voted to extend the short-term rental ban from April 30 through May 14. Properties can then reopen on May 15.
Mayor Brian Henry said this gives Pawleys Island leaders an additional two weeks to monitor behavior on the beach and data surrounding COVID-19 cases across the area.
However, Suzanne Temple, the owner of Tide Life Vacation rentals, disagrees with the decision.
She said she’s lost at least $200,000 in rental revenue because of the restrictions.
While Temple understands prohibiting people from coronavirus hotspots like New York, she believes people who live in surrounding areas should be able to rent property.
“It’s heartbreaking when I have a family that’s been quarantined that lives 100 miles from here and all they want to do is get to the beach,” Temple said. “It’s unfair and it’s starting to become ridiculous.”
