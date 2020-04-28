NFL cornerback, former Clemson star arrested for marijuana, other charges in York County

Kansas City Chiefs safety Bashaud Breeland was arrested in York County on Tuesday. (Source: York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 28, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 11:03 PM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who won a Super Bowl two months ago and played collegiately at Clemson, was arrested in York County on Tuesday.

Breeland was booked into the York County Jail just before 1:30 p.m., on charges that include driving without a license, driving with an open container of alcohol, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Jail records indicated Breeland remained in jail without bond as of 8:45 p.m.

Breeland, who had an interception in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers, signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract earlier this month to remain in Kansas City, according to ESPN.

The Allendale, S.C., native played at Clemson before being drafted by the Washington Redskins in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

He signed a 3-year, $24 million deal with the Panthers in 2018, but the team voided his deal after Breeland cut his toe, suffered an infection and failed his physical, according to NFL.com.

