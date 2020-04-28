LIVE: SC leaders discuss reopening economy while protecting public from virus spread

State business, government leaders speak at 'accelerateSC' meeting
By Emery Glover | April 28, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 2:23 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, state health officials and business and government leaders involved in accelerateSC are meeting in Columbia to discuss reopening South Carolina’s economy.

The governor describes accelerateSC as “a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professions, education professionals, and local government officials.”

Watch the meeting live in the video above.

>> MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch live

The Protection committee is led by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

It focuses on how to protect residents from further spread of the coronavirus as the economy reopens.

Officials will discuss new safety protocols and expanding testing and contact tracing.

Leaders have previously met for different components of the program.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.