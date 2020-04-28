LIVE: SC leaders discuss reopening economy while protecting public from virus spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, state health officials and business and government leaders involved in accelerateSC are meeting in Columbia to discuss reopening South Carolina’s economy.
The governor describes accelerateSC as “a coordinated economic revitalization plan involving small and large business owners, leaders in manufacturing, healthcare professions, education professionals, and local government officials.”
Watch the meeting live in the video above.
The Protection committee is led by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
It focuses on how to protect residents from further spread of the coronavirus as the economy reopens.
Officials will discuss new safety protocols and expanding testing and contact tracing.
Leaders have previously met for different components of the program.
- SC restaurant association issues letter to help dining areas reopen safely
- McMaster, state officials discuss plan to reopen S.C. at accelerateSC meeting
- Group of lawmakers, hairstylists urge SC governor to allow barbershops and salons to reopen
- SC lawmaker points to COVID-19 hospitalization rates as a guide to reopen economy
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.